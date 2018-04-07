Cardi B Reveals Pregnancy During 'SNL' Performance

During her performance of "Be Careful," Cardi's elegant white evening gown was showcasing her pregnant belly.

It's official: Cardi B is pregnant, and her baby bump got a formal debut on Saturday Night Live.

During "Be Careful," her second song of the night, Cardi sang through the first few measures of the song, with only her upper body filling the screen for viewers tuning in. The camera eventually pulled back, revealing that Cardi's elegant white evening gown was indeed showcasing her pregnant belly.

Cardi will likely share more details about her personal life on Monday, when she co-hosts The Tonight Show alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Cardi is engaged to Offset of Migos, who proposed to her onstage in October 2017.

At the end of her performance, Saturday Night Live congratulated her on Twitter.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.