Cardi B Takes Aim at Media on New Single "Press"

The single is the follow-up to her Bruno Mars collaboration "Please Me," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

Bad press, haters, beefs. Cardi B is pressing on.

The Bronx hip-hop star has dropped the new release “Press,” in which she takes a dig at the media and brushes off the barbs.

It’s the follow-up to “Please Me,” her collab with Bruno Mars which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been teasing the track since last December, asserting “Press, press, press, press, press/ Cardi don’t need more press/ Kill em all put them hoes to rest, walk in bulletproof vest.”

Now it’s here. Stream "Press" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.