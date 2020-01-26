Cardi B is Fashionably Late to Grammy Awards in Mugler and $5.5 Million of Diamonds

Cardi B arrived to the Grammy Awards decked out in $5 million worth of Gismondi 1754 diamonds, totaling 310 carats.

Cardi B didn't disappoint at the Grammy Awards when she arrived in custom Thierry Mugler, the same label as her seashell Venus look from last year's Grammys.

Her bespoke Mugler outfit on Sunday featured embellished peach tulle with cape sleeves, completed with $5 million of Gismondi 1754 diamonds and $500,000 of Dena Kemp bracelets, styled by Kollin Carter.

Her two-part custom necklace shows off 310 carats of white diamonds to create a "regal" collar with eight strands in varying styles that were fixed together, attached to fabric and sewn onto Cardi B before she left for the event — maybe that's why she was fashionably late and missed the red carpet.

She also shined in Gismondi earrings and a stack of Dena Kemp bracelets for what Carter called a "dripped in diamonds" moment. Cardi is nominated for a Grammy Award this year alongside her husband Offset for best rap performance for "Clout."

"We are proud Gismondi 1754 has been a part of two iconic looks for the Grammy's [2019 and 2020] collaborating with Kollin Carter and his team for Cardi B with the House of Mugler. Their collaborations are so dynamic and forward thinking, pushing the boundaries of red carpet fashion and taking interpretive fantasy to a level of epic entertainment and glamour for the world to enjoy," said Massimo Gismondi in a statement.

On Saturday at Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's pre-Grammy Gala, Cardi arrived in a plunging, hot pink Nicolas Jebran dress encrusted with silver studs, looking like she was a sneeze away from showing a little too much skin.

The 27-year-old rapper often creates buzzy fashion moments, such as her $250,000 ruby nipple covers at the 2019 Met Gala and her vintage Mugler shell dress at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

That 1995 Thierry Mugler haute couture dress consisted of a nude sequined body suit, a full-length blush satin-and-black velvet seashell-inspired skirt, pink satin gloves, and pearls from the top of her beehive-styled hair to the center of her navel — straight from the French fashion designer's archives.

Carter told The Hollywood Reporter that he knew the 2019 Grammys dress would be a conversation piece. She ended the evening in a white-fringed gown, another of Mugler's archival pieces, toting around the ultimate accessory — the first-ever Grammy awarded to a solo female artist for best rap album.