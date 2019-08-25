Cardi B's MTV Video Music Awards Style Evolution

A look back at Cardi B's VMAs ensembles.

Cardi B certainly isn't mundane. From the "Press" artist's candid conversation with Bernie Sanders to her provocative lyrics and noteworthy fashion moments, she's consistently been a show-stopper since erupting onto the music scene in 2017 with her debut single "Bodak Yellow."

Cardi B, who in 2018 was the first female artist ever to win a Grammy award for Rap Album of The Year, hasn’t always been a designer favorite. In April of 2017, she told Hot New Hip Hop that she had long been a fan of fashion, but had only recently been able to afford the pieces she wanted. "A lot of designers told me no, they didn’t really want to work with me, and I told myself I’m gonna buy their pieces until they want to work with me," Cardi B said. "You know sometimes a lot of people, when people reject you, they’ll be like, 'Nah fuck them.' Sometimes you cannot say 'Fuck them.' Sometimes you gotta be like, 'Listen, I’m going to prove to you that I’m a fashion fuckin’ icon.'"

Flash forward to 2018 when Cardi B sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the Alexander Wang fall fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Then in February 2019, stylist Kollin Carter dressed her in Thierry Mugler 1995 archive gowns for the 61st Grammys. Cardi B received accolades from Wintour herself when she said in a Vogue interview that Cardi B looked "unbelievable, chic and original," at the Met Gala earlier this year (wearing $250,000 of rubies as nipple covers).

At Monday's MTV Video Music Awards, Cardi is nominated for four awards. If her style trajectory continues, her look won’t disappoint. Carter told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year that he likes to keep things fresh, versatile and fashion-forward. "She’s really open and she’s really free, so we can play around and do anything," said her stylist. While everyone waits in anticipation, let’s take a look back at Cardi B’s MTV VMAs looks from the past two years.

Cardi B arrived at the 2017 VMAs at The Forum in Inglewood, California dressed in a Christian Siriano custom white pantsuit with a Madonna-esque bustier, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a dramatic attached train.

She performed her debut-single "Bodak Yellow," at the 2017 VMAs donning $10,000 crystal Saint Laurent boots, a gem-encrusted bodysuit and a blingy robe to match — that dancers peeled off mid-performance.

The rapper announced Demi Lovato’s "Sorry Not Sorry" 2017 VMAs performance and gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick while wearing her third outfit of the evening, a glamorous pale pink gown with an extravagant feather boa.

The next year, Cardi B arrived on the 2018 VMAs carpet in a high-slit fuschia velvet gown by Nicolas Jebran. She complimented the off-the-shoulder, custom dress with $4 million-worth of Colombian emeralds from Lorraine Schwartz.

Cardi B accepted her Moonman trophy onstage during the 2018 VMAs wearing a regal red strapless gown by Azzi & Osta with a dramatic train. She completed the custom high-low dress with diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Cardi B also accepted an award for Best Collaboration in 2018 alongside Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khalid. To make the moment even more memorable, she rocked a little black dress with dramatic ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline, saying, "Bronx bitches be poppin'!"