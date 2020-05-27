'Cardinal,' 'Schitt's Creek' Win Big at Canadian Screen Awards

Other winners recognized during the virtual ceremony include Netflix/CBC's 'Kim's Convenience,' Hulu/CTV's 'Letterkenny' and IFC/CBC's 'Baroness von Sketch Show.'

Hulu/CTV's Cardinal on Wednesday night won big at the Canadian Screen Awards, picking up seven during the virtual ceremony, including best drama, while Eugene and Dan Levy's Schitt's Creek nabbed six trophies, including best comedy.

The Cardinal murder-mystery series also earned a best drama lead actor prize for Billy Campbell and a best drama lead trophy for co-star Karine Vanasse. And the CBC's Anne With an E, the Anne of Green Gables adaptation co-produced with Netflix, picked up five honors, including best drama guest performance for Dalmar Abuzeid.

The Canadian Screen Awards were produced virtually this year after an original March 29 airdate was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the comedy side, Schitt's Creek, originally a CBC and then a Pop TV laugher, earned Catherine O'Hara a best comedy lead actress trophy and a best comedy lead actor prize for co-star Eugene Levy. Schitt's Creek last month completed its sixth and final season by hitting audience records in the U.S.

IFC/CBC's Baroness Von Sketch Show dominated the sketch comedy categories, taking home five awards, while Kim's Convenience from Netflix and the CBC and Hulu/CTV's Letterkenny earned two each.

Other multiple winners included Lifetime/Global's Mary Kills People, History's Vikings and the TV movie Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

The Canadian Screen Awards in March was forced to cancel its traditional gala nationwide telecast on the CBC network as the Canadian Academy of Cinema and Television had to pivot to this week's preproduced presentations of 2020 winners on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels, as well as at academy.ca.

The 2020 national awards will culminate with the Canadian film competition trophies to be handed out Thursday night.

A complete list of Canadian Screen Award winners is available here.