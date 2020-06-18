Carey Mulligan Signs With CAA

The actress had been recently repped by WME.

Carey Mulligan, whose onscreen credits include Wildlife, Suffragette, Drive and An Education, is returning to CAA.

She previously was represented by CAA before moving to WME in 2013.

Nominated for an Oscar for her role in Lone Scherfig's 2009 coming-of-age tale An Education, Mulligan will be seen this fall in Focus Features' Promising Young Woman, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance.

She will also star in the Netflix feature The Dig, opposite Ralph Fiennes. Mulligan, who played Daisy Buchanan in Baz Luhrmann's The Great Gatsby, is also repped by U.K.'s Julian Belfrage and Relevant.