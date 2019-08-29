Carey Mulligan to Star in Netflix Drama 'The Dig' (Exclusive)

Ralph Fiennes will also star in the period piece that is based on a true story.

Carey Mulligan is final negotiations to star opposite Ralph Fiennes in the period drama The Dig at Netflix.

Based on a true story and set at the turn of World War II, Dig focuses on a widow (Mulligan) with a hunch that her land contains buried riches. The hunch ultimately pays off.

Mulligan will be playing the widow, Edith Pretty, while Fiennes will play Basil Brown, a local archeologist that works with the widow only to see himself pushed aside by museum curators.

Simon Stone (The Daughter) is directing the pic, with Gabrielle Tana (Philomena, The Invisible Woman) producing.

The project was previously set up with BBC Films, with Nicole Kidman attached to star opposite Fiennes, before moving to the streamer. Mulligan previously worked with Netflix on the Dee Rees drama Mudbound.

Nominated for an Oscar for her role in An Education, Mulligan was most recently in theaters with Paul Dano's critically acclaimed drama Wildlife and on the stage in Boys and Girls on the West End and on Broadway.

Mulligan is repped by WME and the U.K.'s Julian Belfrage.