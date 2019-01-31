Carey Mulligan to Star in Thriller 'Promising Young Woman' for FilmNation

The 'Drive' and 'Suffragette' actress will play a woman who takes revenge on predatory men in the film from 'Killing Eve' showrunner Emerald Fennell.

Carey Mulligan has signed on to star in Promising Young Woman, a topical thriller to be directed by The Crown actress and Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell in her feature debut.

Mulligan will play Cassie, a young woman haunted by a tragedy in her past, who begins to take a very particular form of revenge on the predatory men unlucky enough to cross her path.

Fennell will also produce the film together with LuckyChap Entertainment and Glen Basner's FilmNation.

FilmNation will handle worldwide sales on Promising Young Woman and will introduce the project to buyers at Berlin's European Film Market next week. UTA will handle domestic sales. Production is set to begin this spring.

Fennell plays Camilla Parker Bowles in the upcoming fourth season of Netflix's The Crown and is a showrunner for the second season of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's acclaimed spy series Killing Eve.

Mulligan, whose onscreen credits include Wildlife, Suffragette, Drive and An Education, is represented by Julian Belfrage Associates, WME, Ziffren Brittenham and Relevant.