Carey Mulligan's Lauded London Solo Play 'Girls & Boys' Sets New York Transfer

Spoken-word entertainment leader Audible will produce the five-week run of Dennis Kelly's single-character drama, opening June 20 at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

After dazzling London critics earlier this year with her gut-wrenching account of a disintegrating marriage, Carey Mulligan will bring the Royal Court Theatre production of Dennis Kelly's Girls & Boys to New York this summer.

Audible, the leading seller and producer of audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment, will present the transfer, which begins a five-week limited-engagement run June 12 at off-Broadway's Minetta Lane Theatre, with its official opening scheduled for June 20.

Directed by Lyndsey Turner (Machinal), the play veers from breezy humor and romance through shattering drama as it chronicles a couple's lives together from their meeting in an airport queue through their marriage and the birth of their children, their career trajectories and the disturbing unraveling of their relationship. The entire bruising arc is recounted by the sole voice of Mulligan's character.

London reviewers heaped praise on Mulligan's tour de force performance, Turner's imaginative direction, Es Devlin's arresting set design and the gripping writing of Kelly, the British playwright who won a Tony Award in 2013 for best book of a musical for Matilda.

Amazon subsidiary Audible has been investing in language-driven theater to expand its original audio-content output. The company's inaugural stage productions were a Broadway transfer of John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons and a commercial off-Broadway transfer of David Cale's Harry Clarke, a solo play starring Billy Crudup currently in its final weeks at the Minetta Lane.

"Audible is seeking to transform the theater experience and usher in a new era for audio drama," said Audible theatre artistic producer Kate Navin. "By providing performers and creators support and resources necessary to thrive in their craft, Audible is extending compelling performances and building a home for artists and creatives."

The company will issue a recording of Mulligan in Girls & Boys, following its previous releases of Harry Clarke and All the Ways to Say I Love You, the Neil LaBute solo play that starred Judith Light.

Mulligan received a 2015 Tony nomination for lead actress in a play for her role opposite Bill Nighy in David Hare's Skylight. She made her Broadway debut in a 2008 transfer of a Royal Court production of Chekhov's The Seagull, in an ensemble that included Kristin Scott Thomas, Peter Sarsgaard, Mackenzie Crook, Ann Dowd and Zoe Kazan. Off-Broadway, she led the cast in 2011 of a stage adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Through a Glass Darkly.

Her recent film appearances include Dee Rees' ensemble drama Mudbound, and Paul Dano's directing debut Wildlife, which premiered this year at Sundance and will open the upcoming Cannes festival's International Critics Week.