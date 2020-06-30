Alan Alda, William Shatner, More Stars Pay Tribute to Carl Reiner: "A Master at His Craft"

'The Dick Van Dyke Show' creator and multiple Emmy Award winner died Monday night of natural causes. He was 98.

Hollywood took to social media on Tuesday morning to mourn the death of Carl Reiner, who died Monday night at the age of 98. The writer, director and actor was known for creating The Dick Van Dyke Show and his work with Sid Caesar and Mel Brooks as well as jump-starting Steve Martin's big-screen career by directing him in The Jerk.

"Last night my dad passed away," his multi-hyphenate son, Rob Reiner tweeted on Tuesday. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light."

Carl Reiner's wife, Estelle, died in October 2008. In addition to son Rob Reiner, the elder Reiner is survived by daughter Anne and son Lucas.

Along with Rob Reiner, other Hollywood figures shared their feelings and memories of the elder Reiner, who recently appeared in Ocean's Eleven and its subsequent franchise installments, on social media.

George Clooney, who starred alongside Reiner in the Ocean's franchise, paid tribute to the multiple Emmy Award winner in a statement on Tuesday: "Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend."

Steve Martin, who played Navin in The Jerk, tweeted about Reiner and the entertainment legend's influence on him, dubbing him "my greatest mentor in movies and in life."

"My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts," Alan Alda wrote on Twitter. "We love you, Carl."

Director Edgar Wright thanked the Reiner for his work, specifically a scene from his 1979 title The Jerk.

"RIP to the comedy legend Carl Reiner. Who gave us so much laughter in film and TV, in front and behind the camera," he tweeted. "Apart from anything else, thank you for this, the most romantic bedroom scene of all time."



