Carla Gugino Returns to New York Stage in 'Anatomy of a Suicide'

Lileana Blain-Cruz will direct the U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's drama, winner of the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company.

Carla Gugino, currently starring in the Cinemax crime drama Jett, will return to the New York stage after a break of more than six years to appear in the ensemble cast of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide.

Rising-star director Lileana Blain-Cruz will stage the play at off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company, beginning previews Feb. 1 ahead of a Feb. 18 official opening. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through March 15.

Birch won the prestigious Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for English-language women playwrights in 2018 for the radically experimental drama. A revelatory exploration of mothers and daughters, it simultaneously tracks the lives of three generations of women for whom trauma has brought a painful legacy.

In addition to Gugino, the production will feature Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo and Miriam Silverman, with additional cast to be announced.

Gugino's most recent New York stage role was in the 2013 Lincoln Center Theater production of A Kid Like Jake. Also off-Broadway, she starred in Tennessee Williams' Suddenly Last Summer in 2006, while her Broadway credits include Arthur Miller's After the Fall (2004), Eugene O'Neill's Desire Under the Elms (2009) and Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca (2012).

In addition to Birch's work for the theater, which has drawn comparison to influential British dramatists like Caryl Churchill and Sarah Kane, she wrote the screenplay for the 2016 British feature Lady Macbeth, a breakout vehicle for Florence Pugh. She serves as a story editor on HBO's Succession and is a co-writer on the upcoming BBC/Hulu series, Normal People.