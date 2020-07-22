Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Fund to Support Black Community

CAA, Beyond Meat, Goldman Sachs and Laureus sport for Good USA are also committed to supporting the NBA all-stars' new fund.

NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have joined forces to support the Black community with their new Social Change Fund. The fund created by the superstar athletes seeks to address issues directly affecting Black people, including public safety and criminal justice reform.

"Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success," Paul said. "The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity."

The trio of athletes, who voiced their support for the Black community and victims of police brutality at the 2016 ESPY awards, explained the details and mission of their fund in a press release.

Anthony said while the fund is sure to address the issues people in the Black community currently face, the resources and actions will provide a more equitable future for upcoming generations. Targeting areas that will help the Black community in the long term, the Social Change Fund will also address voting and civic engagement, education, employment, housing and representation in leadership, with the overall mission of creating economic equity for those in the Black community.

"The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized," Wade added. "We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change."

Anthony, Paul and Wade, who have each taken action individually with their own foundations and activism, will also work with CAA, Goldman Sachs, Laureus sport for Good USA and Beyond Meat to fund the project.

