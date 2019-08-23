Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne Highlight 'Carnival Row' Premiere

"There was just no reason not to do it," the actress says of the Amazon series.

Carnival Row, the fantasy, mystery thriller, not only gives viewers the suspense that comes with crime, but it also incorporates a cliff-hanging love story between a mortal and a fairy set in a Victorian fantasy world. The Amazon original series premiered Thursday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The red carpet was filled with multiple interactive installments. With the push of a button red carpetgoers and stars including Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne and Tamzin Merchant could watch birds in a cage or fairies that pay homage to the fantasy themes in the Amazon series come to life.

Creator, writer and executive producer Travis Beacham shared the origins of the series he wrote in college 15 years ago at North Carolina School of the Arts. “It just became a sandbox I put any cool thing I wanted into it,” Beacham said. “Eventually, it became the script that launched my whole career. Seeing it all come together has been enormously gratifying, something that has been germinating for so long.”

Series lead Orlando Bloom took the carpet alongside fiancée Katy Perry. “It was something I had never experienced before and I just loved the project,” Bloom said on playing the role of detective Rycroft Philostrate. “The writing, the story, the characters – they were all incredible.”

Executive producer Marc Guggenheim hinted at a Perry cameo in season two. "I may or may not have suggested to Orlando the possibility of her [Katy Perry] doing a cameo on the show," Guggenheim said. "She would be a great fairy."

Cara Delevingne floated down the carpet wearing a 3D printed dress by Iris van Herpen, encompassing her role as a fairy, Vignette Stonemoss. “I’m constantly challenged as an actor, but this role is something I fell in love with so fast,” Delevingne gushed. “She’s tantalizing, mouthwatering and honest. The character. The subject matter. There was just no reason not to do it.”

Delevingne also touched on the connection between the refugee crisis in the series in relation to today’s current events. “It’s disgusting to see how developed countries treat other countries who are trying to survive, live and grow,” Delevingne said. “We need to understand what’s it like to be in that position.”

Andrew Gower, who plays the role of Victorian gentleman Ezra Spurnrose, recounted filming the series and his feelings on the ensemble. “It’s not often you’re on a show where you film the first season and then you can’t wait to get back for the second series,” Gower said. “I can categorically say that everyone in this series feels exactly the same way.”

Similarly, Arty Froushan, who plays the son of the Chancellor of the Burgue, shared his love of the script. “It’s the writing for me,” Froushan said. “It was so beautifully written. Like a lot of British actors, I grew up doing plays and theater. The quality of the writing feels on that level, almost theatrical. Not in terms of being really big, but how well-crafted it is.”

Carnival Row’s first season debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video platform August 30th, with renewal for a second season. “The show is set to be released Labor Day," Bloom added. "So it will give everyone time to binge-watch all eight episodes over the weekend."