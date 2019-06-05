Carol Burnett, John Mulaney Set for Just for Laughs' JFL42 Festival

Peter Davidson, Jonathan Van Ness and Michelle Wolf will also perform in Toronto as part of a 10-day comedy showcase.

Legendary comedian and TV icon Carol Burnett is set to bring her solo show to the Just for Laughs comedy festival's Toronto showcase in September, organizers said Wednesday.

The 10-day JFL42 event will host Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection at the Sony Center. That venue will also host John Mulaney joining forces with fellow Saturday Night Live comic and touring partner Pete Davidson for two stand-up shows in Toronto.

Other comedy talent bringing their stand-up acts to Toronto include Michelle Wolf, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, Gabriel Iglesias, Marc Maron and Nick Kroll.

JFL42 headliners also headed to Toronto include Just for Laughs veterans Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Andy Kindler, Ron Funches and Jen Kirkman.

The eighth edition of JFL42 is set to run Sept. 19-29.