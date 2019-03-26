Carol Burnett's Memoir About Life With Her Daughter Carrie Getting Big-Screen Adaptation

Tina Fey, Eric Gurian and Steven Rogers are joining with the comedian to produce an adaptation of 'Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story' for Focus Features.

Carol Burnett’s memoir Carrie and Me: A Mother-Daughter Love Story is being adapted for the big screen at Focus Features, with Tina Fey and Eric Gurian aboard as producers through their Little Stranger production banner, along with I, Tonya producer Steven Rogers.

In the 2014 book, Burnett looked back at her life as a working mother, actress and producer through the lens of her relationship with her daughter Carrie Hamilton, who died of pneumonia at age 38 in 2002.

Along with Fey, Gurian and Rogers, Burnett also will produce through her Mabel Cat Productions. Little Stranger’s Jeff Richmond will executive produce.

Brothers Ian and Eshom Nelms, whose credits include Small Town Crime and Waffle Street, have written the screenplay. No director or cast have been set yet.

Burnett is repped by Gersh, Media Four and Ziffren Brittenham. Fey is with WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Rogers is repped by Gersh and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman, while the Nelms brothers are with ICM, Ilene Feldman Management, LBI Entertainment and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman.