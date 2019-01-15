CULTURE

Hollywood Stars Remember Carol Channing

8:27 AM PST 1/15/2019 by Katherine Schaffstall

Courtesy of Photofest

Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Takei, Bernadette Peters and more took to social media to pay tribute to the late Channing.

Hollywood and stage stars took to social media to pay tribute to Carol Channing, who died Tuesday. She was 97.

She died of natural causes at her home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Channing was best known for originating the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! She first played the role in the St. James Theatre production, which ran from January 1964 to December 1970. The actress went on to play Dolly 5,000 more times on Broadway and in traveling productions.

Her other acting credits include the productions Let's Face It!, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Proof Through the NightLend an EarWonderful Town (in which she replaced Rosalind Russell), The VampShow Girl and Four on a Garden and Lorelei.

Channing won a Golden Globe and was nominated in the best supporting actress category for playing eccentric widow Muzzy Van Hossmere in the 1967 musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Committee of Theatre Owners plan to dim the lights of Broadway theaters in New York for one minute on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7:45 p.m. to honor Channing.

Lin-Manuel Miranda honored Channing by tweeting the lyrics to Hello, Dolly!'s "Before the Parade Passes By" on Twitter. The post concluded with a simple "Goodbye, Carol" followed by red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Bernadette Peters retweeted Miranda's tribute. "She was show business and love personified," she wrote. Peters starred in Broadway's most recent production of Hello, Dolly! last year.

"One of Broadway's greatest lights, Carol Channing, has passed on," George Takei tweeted. "She rejoins the heavens as a new diamond in the night sky, and as she famously sang, they are a girl's best friend. Goodbye and farewell, forever our Dolly."

Audra McDonald posted a photo of herself and Channing in mid-embrace to remember the actress. "RIP dear wondrous legendary lady. You were one of a kind," she wrote.

Read on to see what others had to say about Channing.