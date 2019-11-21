American Music Awards: Carole King, Chadwick Boseman, Paula Abdul and More to Present

Kelsea Ballerini, Tyra Banks, Kane Brown, Misty Copeland, Rivers Cuomo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan + Shay, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders, Pete Wentz and Constance Wu will also take the stage at Sunday's awards ceremony.

Carole King, Chadwick Boseman, Paula Abdul and more will serve as presenters at the 2019 American Music Awards.

King will present the artist of the decade award to Taylor Swift during the ceremony.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to present Taylor with the artist of the decade honor," King said in a statement. "She is an extraordinary songwriter who has cultivated a unique and personal relationship with her audience. As a woman songwriter who also got into the music world at a young age, I know the kind of determination, struggle and single-minded perseverance it has taken for her to reach such heights."

Musicians Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Rivers Cuomo, Dan + Shay, Megan Thee Stallion, Ben Platt and Pete Wentz will also present during the awards show.

Additionally, Tyra Banks, Misty Copeland, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, David Dobrik, Michael Ealy, Maddie Hasson, Maya Hawke, Jameela Jamil, Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Regina King, Heidi Klum, Katherine Langford, Dan Levy, Billy Porter, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Cobie Smulders and Constance Wu will take the stage to present.

It was previously announced that Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Toni Braxton, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Kesha with Big Freedia, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Post Malone with Travis Scott and Ozzy Osbourne, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain will perform at the show. In addition to Swift accepting artist of the decade, the singer will also perform a medley of songs to honor her 13-year career.

Ciara will host the awards show.

Malone is the most nominated musician of the night with seven total nods, while Ariana Grande and Eilish follow closely behind with six nominations. Swift and Lil Nas X are tied with five nods each, while Billy Ray Cyrus, Khalid and Ella Mai are each nominated for four awards.

The 2019 American Music Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24. The ceremony will be broadcast on ABC.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.