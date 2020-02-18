Brit Awards Pay Tribute to Caroline Flack: "She Will Be Sorely Missed"

The former 'Love Island' host appeared at the 2018, 2015, 2013 and 2012 editions of the British music awards ceremony.

Britain's premiere music awards ceremony briefly paid tribute to former Love Island host Caroline Flack on Tuesday.

During his introduction at The Brit Awards, host Jack Whitehall remembered "member of the Brits family" Flack, who appeared at the 2018, 2015, 2013 and 2012 editions of the music awards show, as well as the 2010 Brits red carpet. "She was a kind and vibrant person with an infectious sense of fun," he said. "She will be sorely missed. I'm sure I speak for everyone when I say our thoughts are with her friends and family."

Flack died on Feb. 15 at 40 years old, her family confirmed on Saturday. "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement. "We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time." No cause of death was provided, and multiple British outlets reported that she was found dead in her London home.

The prolific presenter and actress kicked off her career by playing "Bubbles" on Channel 4's BAFTA-nominated satire Bo' Selecta, and went on to present CBBC at the Fame Academy, Football Challenge, European Poker Tour and Escape from Scorpion Island. She spent two years as the presenter to Sam & Mark's TMi Friday between 2006 and 2008, and between 2010 to 2013, appeared on Britain's Got More Talent. In 2011 she co-hosted The Xtra Factor, returning one year later to co-host once more; in 2015, she also co-hosted The X Factor.

Flack's four-year stint hosting the popular British dating reality show Love Island came to an end in 2019, when she stepped down after a domestic assault charge involving her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. On Sunday, Burton wrote of her death in an Instagram post, "My heart is broken." He added, "We had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don't think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking."

Sunday's episode of Love Island did not air out of "respect for Caroline's family," an ITV spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.