Caroline Flack, Former Host of 'Love Island,' Dies at 40

She began her career in the comedy series 'Bo' Selecta!' in 2002 and went on to present shows on the ITV network such as 'The Xtra Factor.'

Caroline Flack, former host of U.K.'s Love Island, has died. Her death was confirmed by her family in a statement via the Press Association on Saturday. She was 40.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," the statement began. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

She began her career in the comedy series Bo' Selecta! in 2002 and went on to present shows on the ITV network such as The Xtra Factor. Flack began presenting the dating reality series Love Island in 2015, which she became well known for. The reality series follows a group of young men and women living in a Spanish villa together and hoping to find romantic connections.

Flack stepped down from the series in 2019 following a domestic assault charge involving her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton. She was replaced by Laura Whitmore.

Flack was born in 1979 in London.

More to come.