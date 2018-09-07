Carolyn Cassidy Promoted at 20th Century Fox TV

20th Century Fox TV has promoted current exec Carolyn Cassidy amidst the studio's merger with Disney.

Carolyn Cassidy is being promoted at 20th Century Fox TV, rising to executive vice president of current programming after nine years with the studio.

“Carolyn took over our current programming team three years ago, and she has done a phenomenal job,” said creative affairs president Jonathan Davis. “Keeping our current shows healthy and thriving is the lifeblood of a studio, and her role is one that combines sharp creative skills, talent relations and sound financial judgement. She accomplishes all of it with incredible competence and a sense of humor that everyone appreciates, me most of all.”

Her promotion comes at a time when some studio executives have opted to depart 20th amid uncertainty about its role once the Disney acquisition is finalized.

Since overseeing current since 2015, Cassidy has helped foster franchises in This Is Us, Empire and 9-1-1. While in the studio’s comedy department, where she first worked after moving over from NBC, Cassidy developed New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat and Last Man Standing.

A member of The Hollywood Reporter’s 2010 Next Gen class, Cassidy lives in Los Angeles and graduated from Harvard University.