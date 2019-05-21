Celine Dion and James Corden Reenact 'Titanic' During "Carpool Karaoke"

The pair sang "My Heart Will Go On," "It's All Coming Back to Me," "Because You Loved Me" and more hits.

Celine Dion was the latest star to join James Corden for The Late Late Show's "Carpool Karaoke."

The segment opened with Corden singing along to "Viva Las Vegas" as he drove around Las Vegas alone. When he realized that he was lost, Corden requested that Dion help him navigate the city.

Dion joked that she only had one day off a year, so Corden was lucky to catch her on her free day. The singer quickly broke out into "My Heart Will Go On" after the host asked if she enjoyed living in Vegas.

While Corden attempted to continue asking questions, Dion chose to answer by singing snippets of songs including "I'm So Excited" and "I Drove All Night."

To test if Dion had a song for every conversation topic, Corden said, "My pipes burst in my bathroom. That's a shame." After she took a moment to think, Dion responded by singing the chorus to Rihanna's "Work."

The host and singer eventually began a duet to Dion's song "It's All Coming Back to Me Now." Dion and Corden embraced each other as they enthusiastically sang the song. After the pair sang the line, "If you kiss me like this," Dion pulled Corden toward her and planted a kiss on his mouth.

Following their first duet, Corden asked if Dion thought she could turn the kid song "Baby Shark" into a dramatic performance. Dion accepted the challenge and belted out the song, which was accompanied by large fist movements and chest bumps.

The singer and host later sang renditions of Dion's "Because You Loved Me" and "I Drove All Night."

In between songs, Dion spoke about her large shoe collection. After she admitted that she couldn't count the number of shoes that she owns, Corden announced that he had contacted her assistants and planned to give away some of her shoes to pedestrians. Dion struggled to hand over a pair of white boot heels to the first set of pedestrians. As Corden drove away, she responded, "I need alcohol."

Dion also opened up about her fame and recalled giving birth to her oldest son. "I'm giving birth to my first child and I don't even have him in my arms yet and I look to the left and there's a TV there and the doctor is announcing live on television, 'A beautiful, healthy boy,'" she said. "I'm saying to myself, 'My baby is on television and I didn't even hold him yet.' So I turned it off."

Corden joked that Dion's story helped put his wife's anger into perspective after he live-streamed her in labor on Instagram.

The final song Dion and Corden sang was "My Heart Will Go On." After they sang the first few lines, Corden stopped the song and said that it didn't feel quite right. "It's doesn't feel big enough," he said and Dion agreed.

The two soon appeared on a tiny boat. Corden, dressed as Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jack from the Titanic, stood behind Dion. The two re-created the famous scene between Jack and Rose (Kate Winslet) as they embraced and sang to each other. Dion also got into character as she wore the blue diamond necklace worn by Rose in the film.

Pedestrians lined the water to watch Dion and Corden emotionally reenact the famous scene from the 1997 film.

Watch the full segment below.