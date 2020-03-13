Niall Horan and James Corden Take Lie Detector Test During "Carpool Karaoke"

The duo sang "Slow Hands," "No Judgement," "Nice to Meet Ya," "Put A Little Love On Me" and "Steal My Girl" during the latest "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

Niall Horan and James Corden took their friendship to the next level when they took a lie detector test during the latest "Carpool Karaoke," which aired on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

During the segment, Corden noted that he's been friends with the former One Direction member for 10 years. "I think we're ready to test our friendship," said the host before revealing that they would take the test.

After Horan was set up with the proper equipment, Corden asked the singer if he thinks One Direction will get back together. He answered yes and the test revealed that he was telling the truth.

Horan was next asked if he likes Simon Cowell, who was a judge during his time on The X Factor. "Sometimes," Horan truthfully answered.

Corden then asked Horan to reveal his favorite late night show to perform on and he quickly answered The Late Late Show. The test determined that he was lying, so Horan eventually admitted his favorite show to appear on is Saturday Night Live. "Sorry, man. It's SNL. 'Live from New York' and all that," Horan explained to an upset Corden.

The duo switched roles so that Horan was asking Corden the tough questions. He first asked the host if he preferred the singer with darker hair, though the host revealed that he liked Horan better as a blonde.

"What do you think is a better song? 'Slow Hands' by me or Harry Styles' 'Sign of the Times?'" asked Horan. Corden reluctantly answered, "I think 'Sign of the Times' is a better song." After the test revealed he was telling the truth, the host quipped, "At least we can all enjoy watching him perform it on Saturday Night Live."

For the final question, Horan asked if he is Corden's favorite One Direction member. The host answered that he is and the test confirmed that the statement was true.

Earlier in the segment, Horan and Corden sang "Slow Hands" before the singer opened up about his phobia of pigeons. "I think they're horrible," he said. "I don't like the fact that they're not scared of us until you get really close to them and people have to run at a flock of pigeons — like 'ahhh' — to make them move."

Corden prompted Horan to face his fear of pigeons, so the two went for a walk in a park. While at the park, Horan was forced to hold a pigeon. The singer eventually had three birds on top of him. Following Corden's instructions, Horan told the bird, "I'm no longer scared of you."

The host soon left Horan and the pigeons, telling him that he had "to face this fear on your own." Left to fend for himself, a nervous Horan announced that one of the birds "pooed on my back."

Once back in the car, Horan and Corden sang "Nice to Meet Ya."

The singer also reflected on his time as a member of One Direction during the car ride. "I can look at 1D from the outside now. I can see how big it was, 'cause when you were in the band, your work just becomes a bit normal and you're in a little bubble and you don't get to see what it looked like from the outside," he said. "When you're looking back now, I realize how lucky we were. There was no one doing stadiums at the time. It's just insane."

Horan also talked about the band's merchandise, which included everything from toothpaste to dolls.

He then shared that he met Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North, while backstage at an Ariana Grande concert. "How Kim described me to North was, 'This is Niall. He's the guy who sings from your toothbrush,'" Horan recalled.

The duo continued to throw it back to the One Direction days when they had a jam session to "Steal My Girl." They also sang the ballad "Put A Little Love On Me" and the upbeat "No Judgement" from Horan's second solo album Heartbreak Weather.

Watch the full segment below.