Carrie Fisher's Family Disavows Upcoming Book

Carrie Fisher's family issued a statement on Thursday disavowing an upcoming book on the late actress.

Bryan Lourd, partner at CAA, issued a statement on behalf of himself and daughter, Billie, about author Sheila Weller's Carrie Fisher: A Life On The Edge, which apparently discusses the Star Wars actress' final hours before her untimely death in December 2016.

“A person named Sheila Weller has taken it upon herself to sell and write an unauthorized biography based on my daughter’s mother, Carrie Fisher," Lourd's statement begins. "I do not know Ms. Weller. Billie does not know Ms. Weller. And, to my knowledge, Carrie did not know her."

Weller, according to Lourd, sold the book without any family involvement in its contents. The release date is Nov. 12. The publisher is Sarah Crichton Books.

"For all the fans and friends of Carrie, I just thought it necessary that you know this information before you decided to purchase this book or consider what is being said in the upcoming press interviews Weller will do while trying to sell it," the statement reads. "To be clear I haven’t read the book. The only books about Carrie Fisher worth reading are the ones Carrie wrote herself. She perfectly told us everything we needed to know.”

Fisher died at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. She was mourned by fans around the world.