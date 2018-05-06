Carrie Underwood Cries a River in 'Cry Pretty' Music Video

The song is the title track from Underwood’s sixth studio album -- and debut for Capitol Records -- due for release Sept. 14.

Carrie Underwood's "Cry Pretty" now has an official music video.

The new clip sees Underwood reigning on stage in the striking teary makeup she wore at the ACM Awards. Regular cutaways, however, show us a different side of the country star as she fights a losing battle with her emotions backstage and at home.

There’s a torrent of tears in the shower and in bed as she presumably processes the extent of her real-life recent injuries. And, yes, she never fails to cry pretty.

"At this point in my career, I feel stronger and more creative than ever," Underwood said in a statement announcing the album. "I think you can hear that in this new album. It's emotional, it's soulful, it's real, and we also have some fun on there too. I hope everyone loves it as much as I have loved making it."

The country star premiered the clip Sunday night on American Idol. Watch it in full below.

