Carrie Underwood to Debut New Single at ACM Awards in First Performance Since Accident

The Las Vegas event will serve as her first public appearance since the fall that resulted in 40 stitches on her face and wrist surgery in November.

Five months after suffering a severe face and wrist injury in a fall outside her home, Carrie Underwood is officially making her return to the stage on Sunday, April 15.

Underwood will perform her forthcoming new single for the first time on the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15, which marks her first public appearance and performance since the fall that resulted in 40 stitches on her face and wrist surgery back in November. The announcement follows Underwood's tease of something coming at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday morning (April 11), which didn't include any further details other than a picture of the singer's eye with glitter tears on her face.

Prior to the song tease, Underwood had teased that something may be coming soon, sharing a picture of herself in the studio as well as a photo of her first rehearsal since her accident. Though she hasn't performed since her fall, the 35-year-old released the single "Champion" with Ludacris earlier this year that was used as a promotional song for Super Bowl LII and the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Underwood joins a star-studded roster of performers for this year's ACMs, which includes Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett and Little Big Town. The 2018 ACM Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.