Carrie Underwood Details Injuries in First Post-Fall Interview

The singer also talks about her "almost done" new album and ACMs performance.

Carrie Underwood stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for her first interview since an injury that temporarily took her out of the public eye.

In November, Underwood broke her wrist and needed more than 40 facial stitches following a dangerous tumble in front of her Nashville home. She made a triumphant return on April 11 with new single "Cry Pretty" -- a power ballad that opened her emotional floodgates -- which she subsequently debuted during her comeback performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday, eliciting a standing O from the Vegas crowd.

Although Underwood appeared to own the ACM stage with ease, she admitted to Bones that the experience was very "overwhelming." Her team chose to keep everything "music-focused," even though the suspense of her appearance had been stirring fans.

"When I’m performing, it’s like I’m in the song," the singer explained. "And then as soon as the song’s over, it’s like I’m Carrie again, and I just wanna kinda get off the stage."

Underwood has implied that her unfortunate injury may not have been the only personal struggle she endured while writing "Cry Pretty." She said the anthemic tune came about as the result of a trying year.

"['Cry Pretty'] is kind of just all about emotions, and I feel like as humans we’re just kind of expected to have our crap together all the time," Underwood said. "And being a mom and a wife and trying to navigate what we do, every once in a while there’s just a bubble-over of emotion. We’re just kind of discouraged, I think, from doing that in life. And sometimes you just have to cry, and it might be unattractive, and it might be a sad ugly moment, but it has to happen and it’s OK."

Naturally, Bones had to inquire about the moments leading up to Underwood's fall.

"I was taking out the dogs to go pee-pee one last time," she explained. "I didn’t let go of the leashes. Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. I reached to catch myself and I just missed a step. ... If I had fallen anywhere else, I would’ve been perfectly fine."

The "Champion" stayed out of the public eye as she recovered. She warned fans that she "might look a bit different" following the fall, but especially with her full-glam face of makeup, she still looks stunning as ever.

"I’ve been very fortunate in the healing process," Underwood said. "I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were gonna end up. I didn’t know what it was gonna heal like. ... I was worried [my son] might be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone.'"

Underwood's forthcoming sixth studio album, also entitled Cry Pretty, marked the first time the singer-songwriter had an executive hand in the producing process. She revealed that she doesn't utilize Auto-Tune and would "rather just go in and sing it again." The powerhouse vocalist hasn't unveiled much more about the album. Although she's announced its scheduled release for September, LP 6 is evidently still under construction.

"It’s almost done," Underwood assured listeners. "I still have a little bit to do. I really wanna write a little bit more, just to see. It’s hard to stop writing. It’s hard to be able to walk away and say 'OK, I’m done.'"

Watch Underwood's interview with Bones below.

This article first appeared on Billboard.com.