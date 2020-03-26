Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, More to Perform From Home for ACM Awards-Replacing TV Special

The show, 'ACM Presents: Our Country,' will feature appearances from John Legend, Shania Twain, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and more, plus a tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.

The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced Thursday the star-studded performance lineup for ACM Presents: Our Country. The show will air during the time slot previously scheduled for the Academy of Country Music Awards, which have been postponed to Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown and John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will all be featured during the special.

The two-hour special will include intimate conversations and at-home acoustic performances amid the coronavirus crisis, plus clips from ACM's 55-year history.

Additionally, Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will be honoring legendary 10-time ACM Award winner Kenny Rogers, who died Friday night at the age of 81.

ACM Presents: Our Country will air April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and on CBS All Access.

Our Country is produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

A version of this story first appeared on billboard.com