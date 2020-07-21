Carrie Underwood to Release First-Ever Christmas Album 'My Gift'

In an album trailer, the star reveals how important it was to her to spread some cheer during these uncertain times.

Sure, it's only July, but it's never too early to get in the holiday spirit. Country fans have some jingle bells to look forward to, because Carrie Underwood announced that her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, is arriving on Sept. 25.

In an album trailer shared today, the star reveals how important it was to her to spread some cheer during these uncertain times. "This year, it was just kind of on my heart to do this Christmas album. I just felt like this was such a fitting time, kind of feel like it's a more perfect time than ever to record an album like this," she explains as scenes of the singer recording the album play.

"I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming," Underwood mirrored in a press statement. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year, and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."

Though Underwood has previously recorded several Christmas songs, the Greg Wells produced and arranged My Gift marks the singer's first full-length holiday project. Track list, songwriters and special guests will be revealed at a later date.

Watch Underwood's trailer for My Gift below.

This article was originally published by Billboard.