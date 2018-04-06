Carrie Underwood Teases First Post-Accident Performance With Rehearsals Pic

It's been nearly five months since Underwood's last performance.

It appears Carrie Underwood is ready to get back on the stage after taking a nasty tumble outside her home last November. The country music icon shared another new post-accident photo on her Instagram Friday (Apr. 6), hinting that she's back to rehearsing for live shows.

The picture shows a casually dressed Underwood singing in a rehearsal setting, with the caption, "Missed these guys. #bandrehearsals."

Fans have missed Underwood just as much, as it's been nearly five months since they've seen her on a stage. The singer had to skip the Country Rising benefit concert (for victims of the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting and the Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Caribbean hurricanes) in November, just four days after she delivered a heart-wrenching In Memoriam performance on the Country Music Association Awards. She later revealed that the accident that caused her absence resulted in wrist surgery and at least 40 stitches to repair facial damage.

Though Underwood's most recent photo isn't super close-up, it's the most we've seen of the singer's face since her fall. She shared another picture on Wednesday (Apr. 4) that showed the left side of her face, but perhaps more excitingly for fans, hinted that she's back in the studio.

Underwood has no announced projects right now, but she is set to perform at the 2018 CMA Music Festival in June, which marks her first confirmed return to the stage since her accident.

Check out Underwood's most recent picture below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.