The Cartel, Untitled Entertainment Sign Multi-Movie Production Deal

The Cartel is in production on 'Creepshow' season two for AMC’s Shudder.

The 'Creepshow' producer will work with Untitled to develop and produce 10 movies for theatrical and TV release over the next two years.

Los Angeles-based management and production company The Cartel has unveiled a multi-movie development and production deal with the management company Untitled Entertainment.

The agreement will see the partners develop and produce 10 movies for TV and theatrical release and international distribution over the next two years. The joint deal was announced by Stan Spry, co-CEO of The Cartel and Michael Rosenberg, head of television for Untitled Entertainment.

"Untitled is a tremendous management company and represents exceptional actors, writers and directors,” said Spry in a statement. The Cartel and Untitled Entertainment will jointly develop and produce the titles, and The Cartel will finance and operate as the production service company.

Untitled TV executive Laura Notarianni will be creative point on the deal. The Cartel has produced and financed over 90 movies and series, and is currently in pre-production on Creepshow season 2 for AMC’s Shudder, and Syfy’s new 10-episode series Day of the Dead.