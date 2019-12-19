From Cartier to Chanel: 9 Arm Candy Options for Award Season

A breakdown of glitzy bracelets and watches dripping with diamonds from brands loved by Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez.

With award season arriving, stars walking the red carpet are sure to be spotted wearing sparkling jewelry. Whether a chic diamond watch is paired with an equally brilliant bracelet, a myriad of stars are sure to make a sensational statement with their arm candy.

The Hollywood Reporter breaks down 9 sparkling options sure to up the ante on any red carpet ensemble.

1. Oscar Heyman

A platinum bracelet features nearly 100 pear, oval, round and marquise diamonds (38.28 carats total); $340,000, at Neiman Marcus, Beverly Hills, and Cellini Jewelers, New York at neimanmarcus.com or cellinijewelers.com.

2. Van Cleef & Arpels

Ribbon-like styling is rendered in 18-karat white gold and diamonds on the “Ruban Secret” high-jewelry watch; $360,000, at Van Cleef & Arpels, Hudson Yards, New York, and South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa or at vancleefarpels.com.

3. Chopard

"Haute Joaillerie" platinum bracelet with emerald-cut diamonds (23.95 carats); price upon request, at Chopard, New York and South Coast Plaza or chopard.com.

4. Graff

White gold and diamond Butterfly Silhouette Bangle; price upon request, at Graff, New York, and Graff at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills or at saks.com.

5. Harry Winston

Winston Cluster platinum bracelet with 80 pear and round brilliant diamonds (19.47 carats); price upon request, at Harry Winston, New York and Beverly Hills or at harrywinston.com.

6. Chanel

A timepiece is hidden in an embroidered camellia motif on the Camélia Jewelry Watch, crafted in 18-karat white gold and diamonds; $95,400, at Chanel Fine Jewelry, Beverly Hills and New York or chanel.com.

7. Jacob & Co.

Mixed cuts of diamonds totaling 25.21 carats are set in 18-karat white gold on the Boutique watch; $240,000, at Jacob & Co., New York or jacobandco.com.

8. Cartier

Panthère de Cartier Mini watch is embellished with brilliant-cut diamonds on rhodiumized 18-karat gold; $71,500, at Cartier, Beverly Hills and New York or cartier.com.

9. Jacob & Co.

Diamond tennis bracelet features 34 round diamonds totaling 17 carats set in 18-karat white gold; price upon request, at Jacob & Co., New York or jacobandco.com

