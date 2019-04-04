Cartier Teases New Campaign Video With Actress Kaya Scodelario

Sofia Coppola, Annabelle Wallis and Jake Gyllenhaal have also worked with the brand on previous campaigns.

Luxury French jewelry house Cartier has announced actress Kaya Scodelario (the Maze Runner films, Skins and the forthcoming Paramount horror thriller Crawl) as the face of its new Clash de Cartier jewelry collection.

The new jewelry line by Cartier (decorated with spiky and rounded studs) explores the concept of duality. It will go on sale beginning April 10 exclusively at its newly renovated flagship boutique at Place Vendome in Paris (that re-opened last month) before rolling out globally.

“What we love about Kaya is the meeting of two cultures: a Latin American raised in England,” Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director at Cartier International said in a statement. “Kaya cultivates two facets of the same energy in a stylish balancing act, a creative duel between serious and quirky. Like the Clash de Cartier collection, the actress combines the aristocratic codes with a touch of irreverence and elegance.”

To further express this statement, the French jewelry house tapped film director Gordon Von Steiner for a 30-second video clip, which will be released on April 10 on all Cartier platforms.

In a teaser, we see the actress dressed in a sheer black dress with ruffles and a neck-tie meeting another version of herself dressed in a black blazer and latex pants. While the poised Scodelario asks herself, “Who are you?” a more relaxed version answers, “I’m her,” to which she replies “I’m her too.”

The actress can next be seen in Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. The film, out May 3, follows serial killer Ted Bundy (played by Zac Efron) and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.