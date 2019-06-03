Cary Elwes' 'Ghost Light' Comedy Lands at Giant Pictures

Director John Stimpson's indie about a 'Macbeth' theater production gone off the rails is due for a June 18 release.

Giant Pictures has picked up the North American rights to Ghost Light, a supernatural comedy about a theater production of Macbeth that unleashes a Shakespearean curse.

Directed by John Stimpson, the film stars Cary Elwes, Tom Riley, Roger Bart, Carol Kane, Shannyn Sossamon and Danielle Campbell. Ghost Light portrays a disgruntled actor who disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s Macbeth and unwittingly unleashes the play's legendary curse on the troupe with tragic consequences.

Elwes plays an inept former soap star with deep pockets in a theater troupe, while Riley is a disgraced former New York theater star and Bart plays the director.

Giant Pictures will release the film on June 18 on all digital platforms, plus DVD nationwide. "Delivering fun and scares in equal measure, Ghost Light introduces the myth of the ‘Scottish Play’ to a whole new generation," Sarah Dawson of Giant Pictures said in a statement.

CAA handled the North American sale, while Shoreline Entertainment is representing foreign sales on Ghost Light.