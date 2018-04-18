Cary Elwes and Jake Busey Join 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Cast

Elwes will play a 'slick and sleazy' classic 80s politican.

Season three of Stranger Things is adding some new faces to its lineup. Cary Elwes has signed on as character "Mayor Kline," described as a "handsome, slick, and sleazy ... classic 80s politician," Netflix announced on Wednesday at their What's Next event in Rome.

The new character sounds like a villain in the making, one who is more focused on his own image than on doing any real work for the small town he oversees.

Elwes, best known for his cult classic film The Princess Bride, is a natural fit for the universe of the Duffer brothers, the show's creators, who thrive on '80s culture. Elwes was recently a season regular on The Art of More and also appeared in films The Queen of Spain and We Don't Belong Here.

Jake Busey, son of Gary Busey, has also been added to the cast list. He will play "Bruce," a journalist for The Hawkins Post who is described as having a sick sense of humor and "questionable morals."

Stranger Things follows a groups of kids who battle supernatural forces in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. The show has been a huge hit for the streaming platform, both among critics and audience alike.

Netflix is revealing few plot details for season three, and a release date has not yet been announced. Executive producer Shawn Levy has confirmed that the next season will take place in 1985, one year after season two ends. What he has revealed: characters Mike and Eleven will build upon their relationship, and a hot new movie coming out, Back to the Future, will be referenced in the new storyline.