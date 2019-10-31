Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin Join 'Every Breath You Take' Thriller

Christine Jeffs is directing the indie feature being introduced to buyers at AFM by 13 Films.

Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin and Veronica Ferres are set to star in Every Breath You Take, set to shoot next month in Vancouver.

Sunshine Cleaning director Christine Jeffs is helming the thriller about a psychiatrist (Affleck) whose career is thrown into jeopardy when his patient takes her own life. When he invites his patient’s surviving brother, played by Claflin, into his home to meet his wife (Monaghan) and daughter, his family life is suddenly torn apart.

The feature is produced by Richard B. Lewis, Ferres and Frank Buchs, while Tannaz Anisi and Gregory R. Schenz are executive producing alongside Gabrielle Jerou-Tabak and Jon Levin.

"I’m extremely pleased that the gifted Christine Jeffs and our world-class cast have come together to bring this amazing thriller to life, as it touches on themes of family, betrayal and redemption that are universal and resonate for all of us.” said Richard B. Lewis in a statement.

Affleck won a best actor Oscar in 2017 for his role in Manchester by the Sea. Monahan's credits include the features Patriot's Day, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Gone Baby Gone and Mission: Impossible. Hunger Games grad Claflin starred in the crime-thriller Semper Fi from Henry-Alex Rubin (Murderball, Disconnect).

13 Films is handling worldwide rights to Every Breath You Take, which will be unveiled to buyers at the American Film Market.

Affleck is repped by WME, and Claflin is repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group. Monaghan is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Jeffs is repped by UTA.