Casey Affleck's 'Light of My Life' Lands at Saban Films

The survival drama from Black Bear Pictures and the Oscar winner's first narrative feature debuted in Berlin.

Saban Films has nabbed the U.S. rights to Oscar winner Casey Affleck’s narrative feature debut, Light of My Life.

Written by, directed by and starring Affleck, the dystopian survival drama, which bowed in Berlin, also stars Anna Pniowsky and Elisabeth Moss. "This has been a passion-driven project for the filmmakers, who have crafted a beautiful and sophisticated film, grounded with superb performances,” said Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley in a statement.

Light of My Life follows a father (Affleck) and child (Pniowsky) who journey through the outskirts of society a decade after a pandemic has wiped out half the world’s population. As a father struggles to protect his child at all costs, their bond, and the character of humanity, is tested.

The film is financed by Black Bear Pictures, and is produced by Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Affleck on behalf of Sea Change Media. John Powers Middleton also produced.

Executive producers are Black Bear’s Michael Heimler and Ben Stillman, and Sea Change’s Whitaker Lader.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the making of Light of My Life, I’d like to thank Saban Films for their passion, commitment and support,” said Schwarzman in his own statement.

Bromiley and Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban Films, with Endeavor Content acting on behalf of the filmmakers. Sierra / Affinity is handling international rights.