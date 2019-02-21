Casey Wilson Sells First Essay Collection, ‘The Wreckage of My Presence,’ to Harper (Exclusive)

The actress, comedian and screenwriter is also now an author.

Casey Wilson can soon add published author to her list of credentials. The actress, comedian and screenwriter just sold a collection of personal essays at auction.

The Wreckage of My Presence went to HarperCollins Publishers’ imprint Harper in what’s said to have been a competitive situation and will mark Wilson’s first book release. The actress, best known for her three-season stint starring on cult comedy Happy Endings, explores her “big feelings” and obsessions in the collection — touching on such varied subjects as self-help trends, her father’s perm, grief, motherhood, anger and self-worth.

“In this collection of stories from my life, I’ll invite brave readers to take a deep dive with me into the wreck," said Wilson. "Into an obsessive, excessive life comprised of big feelings that have never gone un-acted upon.”

Wilson already has quite a full plate at the moment. She can currently be seen in Showtime’s Black Monday and also stars in upcoming HBO comedy Mrs. Fletcher. She hosts the popular Real Housewives-loving podcast Bitch Sesh. As a screenwriter, she wrote the features Bride Wars and Ass Backwards with longtime collaborator June Diane Raphael.

Wilson is repped by literary agency Aevitas Creative Management — as well as Rise Management and UTA.