Cassidy Lange, Adam Rosenberg Out as MGM Co-Presidents of Production (Exclusive)

The duo joined the studio in 2011 and were promoted to oversee film franchises in 2018.

Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg, co-presidents of production at MGM, have left the Hollywood studio.

The duo, who had been with MGM since 2011, were jointly promoted to manage growth in film franchises in 2018, while also reimagining IP from the studio's library and original productions. The exits occur as Michael De Luca, installed as chairman of the motion picture group in January, moves to reshape the direction of the studio.

"My time at MGM makes me think of the great James L Brooks' line from Broadcast News: 'What do you do when your real life exceeds your dreams...keep it to yourself' However, in this case I'm proud to say what an honor it was to spend the last decade making movies at MGM. I wish Mike, Pam and everyone at the studio the very best. I know I will continue to enjoy a wonderful relationship with all of them," Rosenberg said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lange added in her own statement: "I’m so grateful and honored to have been a tiny part of this legendary studio’s story. MGM will forever be a monumental part of mine. I wish Mike and Pam all the best going forward. On to the next chapter!"

MGM last month cut some 50 staffers from across the studio in the latest round of layoffs to hit Hollywood in the wake of coronavirus-related shutdowns. The pink slips handed out affected every division of the studio and its staff of 750. The studio is also in the midst of a directional change, with De Luca last month tapping Pam Abdy as motion picture group president.

Both Lange and Rosenberg will still work on several upcoming and in development projects as they transition to more producer roles.

Lange joined MGM in 2011 as a senior vp development and production, and worked on studio films like Me Before You, the Tomb Raider reboot starring Alicia Vikander, the Overboard remake, and last year's animated take on The Addams Family. She also worked on the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, directed by Cary Fukunaga, and was overseeing a sequel to Addams Family.

Rosenberg joined MGM in 2011 as senior vp development and production, coming in as executive at Spyglass. Before that, the New Jersey native did a stint on Wall Street before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his dream of making movies.

During his tenure at MGM, he oversaw production on Ryan Coogler's Creed and Creed 2, the all-star remake of Magnificent Seven, Sam Mendes' James Bond movies, and the Florence Pugh-starring sleeper, Fighting With My Family.

He also has several movies in the can, among them the Jordan Peele-produced remake of Candyman and Eric Andre-produced Bad Trip. Rosenberg was also in the middle of production of Sylvester Stallone superhero movie Samaritan when it was shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.