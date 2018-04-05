The Cast of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Recalls Memorable Quotes From Original MTV Series

"We were living in a different time back then, and that was my casting tape. No one was supposed to see that," Guadagnino told THR.

It’s been six years since The Jersey Shore came to an end but when the cast is put in a room together, it’s like no time has passed at all. To celebrate the premiere of their new series Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the cast of the new series sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to play a game of “Who the F*** Said That.”

Reading quotes from their days at the Shore, the cast relived some of their most memorable lines from the series, including “My friends would describe me as a crazy, drunken, pretty asshole” from Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and “I swear to God I’ve never cried over a girl,” by DJ Pauly D. Spoiler alert: The cast got every round correct.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres globally on April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV.