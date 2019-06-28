'Catch 22' Breakout Daniel David Stewart Joins True Crime Thriller 'Silk Road'

Stewart will be replacing Cole Sprouse in the movie about the Dark Net.

Daniel David Stewart — one of the breakouts on Hulu's Catch-22 — is joining true crime thriller Silk Road.

Stewart will be taking a role previously held by Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, joining a cast that includes Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson, Alexandra Shipp and Paul Walter Hauser.

Based on David Kushner’s 2014 Rolling Stone article “Dead End on Silk Road,” the movie centers on a young criminal mastermind who unleashed the Dark Net, and the man bent on bringing down his billion-dollar empire.

Tiller Russell adapted the movie for the screen and is directing.

Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby will produce via the High Frequency Entertainment banner, along with David Hyman and Stephen Gans on behalf of Perfect Season Productions.

Stewart's other credits include Deaf West production' Tony Award-winning production of Spring Awakening. He is repped by ICM, 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen.