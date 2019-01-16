'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Charged With Bouncing Checks

Police noted in the arrest report that Hansen told them previously he would stop by the station to discuss the situation, but never showed.

Take a seat.

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen has been accused of bouncing checks and failing to pay thousands for products in Stamford, Connecticut.

According to an arrest affidavit cited by the Greenwich Time, the 59-year-old Hansen was arrested and charged Monday with larceny for allegedly cutting bad checks when he failed to pay a local business owner $13,000 worth of products dating back to April of last year.

Authorities did not immediately return a request for additional comment.

The one-time TV personality ordered 355 ceramic mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals for a marketing campaign, which totaled $12,998.05, according to the affidavit cited by the Time. The initial check for the entire amount allegedly bounced, as did a second check, authorities said. Hansen reportedly attempted to haggle with the shop owner to make smaller payments, which were not accepted.

Police noted in the report that Hansen told them previously that he would stop by the station to discuss the situation with them, but never showed.

After his arrest, Hansen was released without bond.

To Catch a Predator was a series under the Dateline NBC banner that used hidden cameras to investigate adults trying to meet children for sex through the internet. On the show, which premiered in 2004 and ended in 2007, Hansen would confront the suspects in the stings before the men were arrested by awaiting police. The series was so popular that it became something of a pop culture staple and was fodder for comedy shows such as Mad TV and South Park.

A request for comment from Hansen's rep was not immediately returned.