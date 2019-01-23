'To Catch a Predator' Host Chris Hansen Has Bounced Checks Charge Dropped

The former TV personality was arrested and charged last week after he was accused of failing to pay a local business owner $13,000 worth of products.

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen on Wednesday had a larceny charge against him for allegedly cutting bad checks dropped in a Connecticut court, according to the Stamford Advocate.

The 59-year-old Hansen was arrested and charged last week after he was accused of failing to pay a local business owner $13,000 worth of products dating back to April of last year. Hansen allegedly cut multiple checks that bounced, a felony, and then tried to haggle over payment installments, according to authorities. He also agreed to talk to police about the matter, but then never showed for the interview, according to a police report cited by The Advocate.

The charge was dropped Wednesday after Hansen's lawyer, Philip Russell, proved to the judge that the former TV personality had paid the money owed, according to the Connecticut newspaper.

Russell could not be immediately reached for additional comment.

The charge was automatically dismissed, as long as there is no other action taken within 13 months, The Advocate reported.

To Catch a Predator was a series under the Dateline NBC banner that used hidden cameras to investigate adults trying to meet children for sex through the Internet. On the show, which premiered in 2004 and ended in 2007, Hansen would confront the suspects in the stings before the men were arrested by awaiting police. The series was so popular that it became something of a pop culture staple and was fodder for comedy shows such as Mad TV and South Park.