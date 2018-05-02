'The Catcher Was a Spy' Trailer: Paul Rudd Transfers From MLB to CIA

Based on a true story, the June 22 film follows Red Sox catcher Moe Berg.

A few weeks before the debut of his Marvel film Ant-Man and the Wasp, Paul Rudd goes indie to portray Red Sox catcher turned U.S. spy, Moe Berg, in IFC’s The Catcher Was a Spy.

The newly released trailer chronicles the true story of how the U.S. government recruited Berg, who graduated from Princeton and Columbia, for his intimate knowledge of Eastern European language and history during World War II. Outside of his MLB career, Berg spoke seven languages and had done successful circuits on numerous trivia quiz shows.

As an intelligence operative, he interviewed physicists about the Nazi nuclear program and played an instrumental role in the U.S. effort to defeat Germany, later transferring to the CIA.

Rudd stars in The Catcher Was a Spy alongside Jeff Daniels, Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti and Sienna Miller.

The film from director Ben Lewin (The Sessions) hits theaters June 22.