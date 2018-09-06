Cate Blanchett to Receive BAFTA's Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award

The two-time Oscar winner joins fellow honoree Steve McQueen at the British Academy's annual L.A. event.

Cate Blanchett has already booked in at least one honor this awards season.

Announced Thursday, BAFTA's L.A. branch is to present Blanchett with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at this year's Britannia Awards on October 26.

The two-time Academy Award winner joins fellow honoree Steve McQueen, who is set to receive the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Artistic Excellence in Directing.

Previous recipients of the Stanley Kubrick award include Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr. and George Clooney.

"With an impressive and extensive repertoire of work on screen and stage, Cate's award-winning talent is unprecedented, earning her international acclaim and numerous accolades," said BAFTA Los Angeles chairman Kieran Breen. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate her brilliant work by honoring her with this year's Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film."