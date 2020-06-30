Cate Blanchett's Dirty Films Inks First-Look Deal With New Republic Pictures

Additionally, Los Angeles-based producer Coco Francini has joined Dirty Films as a partner.

Dirty Films — the production banner from Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton — has signed a first-look film deal with New Republic Pictures.

New Republic, run by producers Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer, was behind the Elton John biopic Rocketman and Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917.

Dirty Films' most recent credits are the FX on Hulu series Mrs. America and Australian limited series Stateless, which launches globally on Netflix in July.

In addition to the first-look deal, Los Angeles-based producer Coco Francini has joined Dirty Films as a partner. Francini served as a producer on Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here. Most recently, she was an executive at Activision Blizzard Studios. Francini and Blanchett worked together on Mrs. America, The House With a Clock in Its Walls and Truth.

“I’ve known Cate and Andrew for almost 10 years now and have had the great privilege of working with Cate on two films. While it is well-settled that she is among the greatest screen and stage actresses of our time, Cate also happens to have a fierce entrepreneurial vision and instinct for finding, developing, packaging and producing the kind of poignant and transportive film events that are at the heart of what Brian and I are building at New Republic,” said Fischer.

“We are extremely excited to partner with Brian, Brad, and their team at New Republic, with whom we share a passion for championing singular directorial voices and unique and arresting stories,” said Blanchett, Upton and Francini, in a joint statement.

CAA negotiated the deal on behalf of Dirty Films.