Catherine Deneuve Hospitalized After Mild Stroke

The French star was in location around Paris filming her upcoming project.

French film star Catherine Deneuve, 76, has been admitted to a hospital in Paris after suffering a mild stroke, according to multiple reports.

French newspaper Le Parisien broke the news Wednesday. The family, via her agent Claire Blondel, told both the newspaper and the Agence France-Presse that Deneuve was admitted late Tuesday, local time. Her family confirmed a "very limited and therefore reversible" ischemic stroke, which occurs when an artery to the brain is blocked. Their statement said, "happily she has no loss of motor function, although she will of course have to rest for a while."

Deneuve, a legend of French cinema who has appeared in a slate of French films in recent years, has been filming in and around Paris since October, reports Le Parisien, for the Emmanuelle Bercot film In Her Lifetime (De son vivant).

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg and Indochine star was at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year for The Truth, which opened the annual festival.

She also made headlines last year when she apologized to victims of sexual assault and harassment after criticizing the #MeToo movement in an open letter.

