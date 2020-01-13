Catherine O'Hara to Receive Career Tribute from Canada's Actors Union

The 'Schitt's Creek' star will pick up ACTRA's National Award of Excellence in April at the Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

SCTV alum Catherine O’Hara will be feted by her fellow Canadian actors when she receives the 2020 ACTRA National Award of Excellence on April 18 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The award from ACTRA, Canada's actors union, will recognize her career achievements in Hollywood and contribution back home to the Canadian entertainment industry.

"As anyone who knows me will attest, I am forever boasting about all things Canadian. Thank you so much, fellow ACTRA members, if I wasn’t a good Canadian, I’d brag about this lovely honour too," O'Hara said in a statement on Monday.

O'Hara plays former soap opera queen Moira Rose, alongside Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy and Chris Elliott, on Pop TV’s Emmy-nominated Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek, which began its final season on Jan. 7.

Born in Toronto to parents with Irish roots, the actress is also known for her work on the iconic sketch-comedy show SCTV, as Macaulay Culkin's mom in the first two Home Alone films and for her collaborations with Christopher Guest in mockumentaries like Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, A Mighty Wind and For Your Consideration.

Her TV credits include Six Feet Under, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Temple Grandin and her film credits include Beetlejuice, The Life Before This and Where the Wild Things Are.

Earlier ACTRA National Award of Excellence winners include Jay Baruchel, Molly Parker, Kim Coates, Neve Campbell and Jason Priestley.