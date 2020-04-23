Endemol Shine Veteran Cathy Payne Named CEO of Banijay Rights

The ex-Endemol Shine International boss will handle international sales operations at the French production giant, whose library includes such hit formats as 'Survivor', 'Wife Swap' and 'Temptation Island.'

Veteran TV executive Cathy Payne, former CEO of Endemol Shine International, has been confirmed as CEO of Banijay Rights, the global sales arm of the French production group behind such hit formats as Survivor, Wife Swap and Temptation Island.

At Endemol Shine, Payne oversaw the global rollout of drama series including Peaky Blinders and Grantchester and international formats, including MasterChef and Big Brother.

Payne, who stepped down from Endemol Shine in October, will soon rejoin her old company, as Banijay is in the final stages of acquiring Endemol Shine in a $2.2 billion deal.

Payne will start up in her new role on April 27, reporting directly to Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti.

Said Bassetti: "Cathy is an exceptional leader and incredibly well-respected industry mogul. A creative entrepreneur with extraordinary market knowledge and commercial intelligence, she is behind some of the world’s biggest distribution successes. Having worked with her directly and admired her work from afar, we have long-followed her journey and could not be more excited to have her joining ours, as we continue to build the business and its footprint worldwide.”

Added Payne: "It has never been a more exciting time for content creation and distribution, and I am energized to be joining the team as it embarks on this period of expansion.”