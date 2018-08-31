'Cats' Movie Adaptation Sets December 2019 Release Date

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen are set to star.

Universal has sunk its claws into a release date for Cats.

The movie version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will hit Dec. 20, 2019, opening on a date that was previously occupied by another movie musical, Wicked. The studio says that the Wizard of Oz re-telling will be re-dated soon.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden and Ian McKellen are set to star in Cats, which will be directed by Les Misérables movie helmer Tom Hooper. Production is set to take place later this year in the U.K.

On the Dec. 20 date, Cats will be opening opposite the next Star Wars film, J.J. Abrams' Episode IX. Also set for the date is Fox's Murder on the Orient Express follow-up Death on the Nile.