Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift Take Center Stage in 'Cats' Trailer

Idris Elba, Ian McKellan, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Jason Derulo and Steven McRae star in the Tom Hooper-directed film.

The first trailer for Cats arrived Thursday, offering a first look at the film version of the story of the Jellicle cat tribe.

Cats is a film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which is based on T.S. Eliot's book of poems titled Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The film tells the story of a tribe of felines called the Jellicles and the night they celebrate "the Jellicle choice." During the night, they decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

"Are you going to try for a different life?" Francesca Hayward's Victoria asks in the trailer, which also features Jennifer Hudson's rendition of the song "Memory."

Hudson teased her role in the secretive film when she performed "Memory" during the movie's presentation for exhibitors during CinemaCon in early April. Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley explained during the presentation that they did not have footage to share at the time due to the complicated visual effects used to make the actors appear as cats.

Instead of a traditional trailer, the presentation included a behind-the-scenes look at Hooper and the cast on set in London. The clip showed castmembers sporting performance-capture suits with body and facial tracking markers to create the nuanced movements while they worked on greenscreen and bluescreen sets.

Cats is set to hit theaters Dec. 20.